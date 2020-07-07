A Celebration of Life was held July, 3, 2020 for Dolores Ann Getman, 74, of Lampe, Mo. A graveside service was held on July 6, 2020 in the Fairfax Cemetery, Fairfax, Oklahoma.
She died June 29, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1946 in Anadarko, Okla., to Pierce and Isabella (Tillery) Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rodney Todd Getman; her stepson, David Getman; her four brothers, Tom Anderson, David Anderson, Richard Anderson, Dale Anderson; one sister, Loraine Axton; and her two husbands, Mike McInroy and Charles Getman.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter Pam (Jay) Metzger of Kirbyville, Mo., son Mike (Amy) McInroy of Wagoner, Okla., daughter Paula (David) Tresler of Lampe, Mo., son Jay Getman of Branson, Mo., and stepson Wayne Getman of Columbus, Kan.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
