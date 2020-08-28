A family gathering will be held at a later time for Katelyn “Katie Jo” Josephine Smith, 24, of Hollister, Mo.
She died Aug. 20, 2020.
She was born Sept. 2, 1995, in Aurora, Colo., the daughter of Eric Smith and Deborah (Lindquist) Holden.
She is survived by her mom, Deborah (Jeff) Holden of Hollister, Mo.; her father, Eric (Lisa) Smith of Ridgedale, Mo.; sister, Jessica (Michael) Dale of Compton, Ark.; brother, Gavin Smith of Hollister, Mo.; and sister, Shelby (Brandon) Cronin of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
