DORIS RAE (NELSON) HALING
Her going home will be celebrated by a gathering of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Doris Rae (Nelson) Haling, 89 of Forsyth, Mo.
She died Aug. 11, 2020.
She was born Sept. 28, 1930 in Ashland, Neb. to Lester and Mamie Nelson.
She had one brother, William Nelson and wife, Anna Mae. She married Robert E. Haling on March 11, 1951 and they had three children; Richard E. Haling and wife, Isabelle of Clever, Mo., Cheryl L. Wallace and husband, Bill of Forsyth, Mo., and Debra S. Parker and husband, Randy of Harrisonville, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Mamie Nelson; and her husband.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
