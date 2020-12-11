Loran Vernie “Kenny” Hall, Sr., died Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born Nov. 20, 1937 in Ava, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Hall and Maymie (Heckman) Hall; son, William Hall; brothers, Roy, Otis, Owen, Gean, Larry and Oran; and sisters Ruth and Norene.
He is survived by his children, Loran Hall, Jr. of Taneyville, Benjamin Hall of Springdale, Ark., Laura Brisco of Cape Fair, Mo., Patricia Holt of Clarksville, Tenn., and Leisa Crawley of Forsyth; step-son Robert Van Alstine of Independence, Ky.; and sister, Linda Rinehart.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
