Services will be private for Maria Maddaloni-Boughton, 47, of Branson, Mo.
She died July 1, 2020.
She was born Aug. 7, 1972 in New Haven, Conn.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Boughton; daughter, Chloe Boughton; and mother, Vincenza Maddaloni.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
