Graveside services for Bobby “Bob” Ray Oliver will be Aug. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. with military honors in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died Aug. 4, 2020.
He was born Oct. 18, 1934 in South Tupelo, Miss. to Thelmage T.S. & Jettie (Jones) Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Doris Robuck & Nelda Jean Whitlock; and grandsons, Joshua and Joel Patton.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Oliver of Branson; children, Joseph Oliver, Michael Oliver, Leah Oliver, James Patton, Jeff Patton and Deborah Dispalatro.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors.
