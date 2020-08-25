Services for Johnny Gale Tolbert, 79, were Aug. 22, 2020. He died Aug. 18, 2020
He was born Oct. 8, 1940 to Floyd Earl Tolbert and Marie Agnes “Peggy” Pendergrass in Reeds Spring, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary; parents; daughter Tina Denise Tolbert; four brothers Kennith, Billy, James and Roy; and one sister Tammy.
He is survived by three daughters, Angela Gail (Rodney) Tolbert Anderson of Omaha, Ark., Lesa Dawn (Steve) Biggs of Branson West, Mo., and Sunday Marie Tolbert of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
