No formal services are currently planned for Linwood Wakefield Ramsdell Jr., 72, of Branson, Mo.
He died Nov. 5, 2020.
He was born June 18, 1948, in Wakefield, Mass., the son of Linwood Wakefield Ramsdell Sr. and Ellen Ramsdell.
His parents have preceded him in death.
He will be inurned with his family in Massachusetts at a later time.
He is survived by his two sons, Steven Ramsdell of Branson, Mo., and Derrick White of Ventura, Calif.; and brother, Billy Ramsdell.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
