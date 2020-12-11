No formal services are planned at this time, for Larry Fairfield, 71, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died Dec.3, 2020.
He was born Aug. 7, 1949 in Unionville, Ill., to Myrtle (Bryant) Fairfield and Zyne Fairfield in Unionville, Ill.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Cathcart; stepchildren, Jeremy Eskew, Aaron Eskew, Jennifer Carlin-Eskew, and Steven and Danielle Eskew,; his son Donald (Leslie) Fairfield; and stepchildren, Ryan Mooney and Charley Fairfield.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
