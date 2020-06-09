A celebration of life for Lois Ilene Freel, 82, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held in Pleasant Hill, Mo., at the home of Jerrall and Nancy Hayes at 2014 Lexington Rd, on June 13, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm.
She died on June 6, 2020.
She was born Jan. 23, 1938 and grew-up in the Jackson County area.
She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Hayes and father Charles (Buck) Hayes.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
