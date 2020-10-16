Services for Vivian LaVern (Quick) McClease will be at the First Assembly of God Church, 399 State Hwy T, Branson, Mo., on Oct. 17, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and the funeral service at 12 p.m.
Graveside will be immediately following the service in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Everyone is welcome to attend a gathering at Darra and Larry Manuel’s home following graveside service.
She died Oct. 11, 2020.
She was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Kimberling City, Mo., to Raymond and Miriam (Kimberling) Quick.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Darrel McClease, her son-in-law, Ed Cornelison and her son-in-law, Ted Cornelison, and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Darra (Larry) Manuel, of Springfield, Mo., Debbie Cornelison, of Springfield, Mo. Greg (Cheryl), McClease, of Nixa, Mo., DeeAnn (Ken) Triplett, of Springfield, Mo., Dixie (Jeff) Walton, of Springfield, Mo., and Chris McClease, of Renton, Wash.; her sister, Violetta McLaughlin, of Springfield, Mo.; and brother, Jim (Jean) Quick, of Ga.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
