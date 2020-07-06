The Taney County Health Department reported Monday afternoon that the county now has 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In its last update on July 3, the county has 79 cases.
Among the 97 cases, two have died, 31 have recovered and 64 are still active.
The health department on Monday also notified the public of potential community exposures from two individuals. Prior to being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:
Sunday, June 28
9:30 am-10:30 am First Baptist Church Branson (masked)
Tuesday, June 30
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Panera Bread Branson (masked)
Wednesday, July 1
10:00 am- 11:00 am Rhodes Family Price Chopper Branson (masked)
It its Monday press release, the Taney County Health department again asked that everyone wear a face covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if sick.
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.