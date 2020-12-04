In order to help alleviate some holiday anxiety for Stone County families and bring joy to kids this Christmas season, the community has come together to help round up Christmas gifts with a toy drive.
With the closure of LOVE Inc. in August 2020, the communities of Stone and Taney counties had to find new outlets to help their families in need this Christmas season.
Through a YouTube video that can be found at ‘Unite Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook, members of Stone County announced their plans to help their local families in need.
“I’m so excited to announce a new Stone County program,” said Maureen Darby, State Farm Insurance, in the video. “So for our community in Stone County we’re going to have a new Christmas family assistance program. We’re going to be able to carry on some great legacies that were started previously. These are going to include ‘Shop with a Hero’, the Christmas Toy Store and ‘Adopt a Family’ program. We’re just all excited to be part of a community that is so giving, and we’re so blessed to live here.”
However, the Stone County Community Holiday Assistance Program is getting closer to wrapping up their Christmas Toy Drive and, even though this event is almost over, donations are still needed.
“It’s been really cool, all the churches have come together,” said Darby in an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’re getting a lot of toys for the little kids, but what we’re really needing is for these teenagers: like makeup sets or hoodies for teen boys, basketballs, all of that kind of stuff. We had one church that donated like 15 bikes, so it’s a huge community collaboration and it’s just been incredible to watch.
According to Darby, there are requests for over 700 kids and well over 200 families that have asked for assistance.
According to their flyer, registration for their Holiday Assistance Program closes on Monday, Dec. 7.
To qualify, applicants MUST:
–Be a resident of Stone County
–Children must be 18 or younger
–Children must qualify for free or reduced lunch
To register now, apply online at sscfpd.org or call 417-239-4696.
According to Darby, there are more than 40 Stone County locations taking donations for the Stone County Christmas Toy Drive. Most locations will only be collecting gifts until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
However, the State Farm & Branson Bank Lending Center, located at 16208 State Hwy. 13 in Branson West, will be taking donations till Dec. 11 everyday that their office is open from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. and they are also offering a drive thru option to donate gifts on Fridays till Dec. 11.
Visit their location on the corner of 13 & DD in Branson West in front of he Mule Express. According to Darby, their parking lot, which will be equipped with their donation tent, is perfect for donating gifts without ever having to exit the vehicle.
The Christmas Toy Store will then be held on Dec. 14 and 15 for these families to shop for gifts for their children.
For more information or to find a drop-off location, visit ‘Unite Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.