After a three month hiatus due to the pandemic, the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its monthly 1st Friday Fun Night on July 3.
Originally scheduled to take place at The Gateway in Forsyth, the chamber event has been moved to Empire Park and will start at 6 p.m., according to Forsyth Chamber member Wendy Youngblood.
“We decided to hold it down at Empire Park this time. We were down there the other day for a luncheon and it was so nice,” said Youngblood. “There was a breeze. There was bathrooms. With this COVID thing, we thought, you know what, let’s have it outside so people can stay apart and have fresh air.”
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, as well as their own beverages, but Modern Woodmen of America will be providing free hot dogs. While some initial activities have been planned for the evening event, Youngblood said the number of attendees will determine what they do.
“We talked about some cornhole maybe. I always have trivia if people want to do trivia,” said Youngblood. “We have a Mary Kay (Representative, Chris Traynor) who will be bringing door prizes. So we will have door prizes. Door prizes and free food and some sort of activities.”
When these events were launched, the plan was to host one on the first Friday of every month. But when the pandemic struck, plans for additional fun nights were placed on hold until now. The inaugural 1st Friday Fun Night was held on March 6, at The Woodlands in Forsyth, which Youngblood said was a huge success.
“We just had one, I think, before all this hit,” Youngblood said. “We did trivia night. It turned out very well, but we haven’t been able to hold one since. So this one will be our first one back since then.”
Anyone planning on attending is asked to contact the chamber to RSVP themselves and anyone else they plan to bring.
“I asked for an RSVP for the fact that we know how much food to bring. We don’t want to buy a bunch of food and just a handful of people show up,” said Youngblood. “This will also give them plenty of time to get to fireworks displays. It’s 6 to 7:30 and I know The Landing has their (fireworks) that night. There’s several that night.
“They have plenty of time to get to those firework displays, but come to us and have dinner on us.”
Youngblood said they’ll be all set up at or near the pavilion and bathrooms at Empire Park. She added that she hopes this event will create some interaction between people and area businesses.
“I want people to get back out again. Get to know each other,” she said. “Start learning where our small businesses are and start helping local businesses and just doing some networking with people and get out and about.”
To RSVP for the fun night or for additional information email info@forsythmissouri.org or call 417-546-2741.
