On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Alzheimer’s Association will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Branson.
Like many other area 2020 events, the pandemic has also caused the Branson Walk to End Alzheimer’s to make a few changes to how their event is held. This year, instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Branson, according to a press release.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19, and neither are we,” said Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association Chapter President Stacy Tew-Lovasz in the release. “Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
While time-honored components of the event can’t be held in person, they are being replicated online.
On Walk Day Oct. 3, the opening ceremony, which will feature local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, will be delivered straight to participants smartphones, tablets and computers, the release stated.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Tew-Lovasz in the release. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk.”
“With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
To further enhance the walk experience for participants and create better opportunities for the community to connect, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app leading up to the event and on Walk Day.
Participants can use the app and the new “Walk MainStage” feature to track their steps and their distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their fundraisers on Facebook and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease, stated the release.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 319,000 caregivers, according to the release.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s visit alz.org/walk.
