Following are the Taney and Stone county results for the Aug. 4 Primary.
Taney County saw three close races. For Missouri House of Representatives District 156, Brian Seitz pulled off the victory over former Branson Mayor Karen Best by a vote of 3,466 to 2,989. That’s 53.69 % to 46.31%. In an even closer race, Susan C. Chapman edged Lyn Wieneke 4,660 to 4,328, or 51.85% to 48.15% for Taney County Assessor. The other tight race was for Taney County Public Administrator, in which Joanna Jasper had 3,431 votes compared to 3,283 for Tonja Friend. A third candidate, Scott McAdams, had 2,265 votes. In other races, Brad Daniels took a three-way race for Sheriff, Brandon Williams won re-election as Western Commissioner, and Tony Mullens won another term as Coroner.
According to the Taney County Clerk’s office, voter turnout was 31.03%.
In Stone County, incumbents managed to win decisively. Sheriff Doug Rader won over John Elmore by a vote of 6,035 to 1,356. For Southern Commissioner, Hank Smythe won re-election over Mike Cooper by a vote of 2,218 to 1,463.
For Senate District 29, Mike Moon won a close race over David Cole 17,761 to 16,077, including votes over the entire district. For House Dist. 155, Travis Smith won over Joe Combs by a vote of 5,484 to 3,758. Although Combs got more votes in Taney County, Smith easily made up the difference in Douglas and Ozark counties.
One final note: Karla Eslinger won the Republican Primary for Senate District 33. Although the district does not include Taney or Stone county, it was worth mentioning her victory because Eslinger is the current representative in Dist. 155, which includes the eastern half of Taney County where she served one term. She will now face Democratic candidate Tammy Harty in the November general election.
Taney County results are listed first, then Stone County.
Below are the totals from the clerks’ offices in Stone and Taney counties.
Winners are designated with a checkmark. Note that some races involve other counties. Only the Taney and Stone county totals are listed below.
Republican ballots
Missouri Governor
314 - Raleigh Ritter
7,282 - Mike Parson
868 - James W. (Jim) Neely
1,291 - Saundra McDowell
Lieutenant Governor
546 - Arnie C. AC Dienoff
4,942 - Mike Kehoe
760 - Aaron Wisdom
2,284 - Mike Carte
Secretary of State
8,715 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft
State Treasurer
8,307 - Scott Fitzpatrick
Attorney General
8,455 - Eric Schmitt
U.S. Representative Dist. 7
899 - Eric Harleman
675 - Kevin VanStory
654 - Steve Chentnik
6,695 - Billy Long
554 - Camille Lombardi-Olive
State Senate Dist. 29
4,803 - Mike Moon
4,690 - David Cole
State Representative Dist. 138
188 - Brad Hudson ✓
State Representative Dist. 155
1,745 - Joe Combs
1,192 - Travis Smith
State Representative Dist. 156
2,989 - Karen Best
3,466 - Brian H. Seitz ✓
Western Commissioner
3,167 - Brandon Williams ✓
946 - Robert A. Dimetroff
Eastern Commissioner
4,479 - Sheila L. Wyatt ✓
Sheriff
2,439 - Keith Edwards
1,822 - Shane Keys
5,550 - Brad Daniels ✓
Assessor
4,660 - Susan C. Chapman ✓
4,328 - Lyn Wieneke
Treasurer
8,237 - Melanie Smith ✓
Coroner
6,243 - Tony Mullen ✓
2,396 - Richard Allan Banks
Public Administrator
3,283 - Tonja Friend
2,265 - Scott McAdams
3,431 - Joanna Jasper ✓
Democratic ballots
Governor
968 - Nicole Galloway
63 - Jimmie Matthews
25 - Antoin Johnson
77 - Eric Morrison
33 - Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem
Lieutenant Governor
276 - Gregory A Upchurch
849 - Alissia Canady
Secretary of State
1,022 - Yinka Faleti
Treasurer
1,056 - Vicki Lorenz Englund
Attorney General
684 - Rich Finneran
402 - Elad Gross
U.S. Representative Dist. 7
1,061 - Teresa Montseny
State Representative Dist. 155
237 - Mike Lind
State Representatives Dist. 156
765 - Dale Speelman ✓
Green Party ballots
Governor
2 - Jerome Howard Bauer
Lieutenant Governor
2 - Kelley Dragoo
Secretary of State
2 - Paul Lehmann
State Treasurer
2 - Joseph Civettini
Constitution Party ballots
Secretary of State
4 - Paul Venable
Libertarian Party ballots
Governor
5 - Rik Combs
Lieutenant Governor
5 - Bill Slantz
Secretary of State
5 - Carl Herman Freese
State Treasurer
5 - Nicholas (Mick) Kasoff
Attorney General
5 - Kevin C. Babcock
U.S. Representative Dist. 7
5 - Kevin Craig
On all ballots
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
•adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act:
• prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid: and
•require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical essistance under Medicaid Expansion?
Yes - 3,711
No - 7,141
Republican Party ballots
Missouri Governor
225 - Raleigh Ritter
5,741 - Mike Parson
531 - James W. (Jim) Neely
855 - Saundra McDowell
Lieutenant Governor
340 - Arnie C. AC Dienoff
4,103 - Mike Kehoe
422 - Aaron Wisdom
1,634 - Mike Carter
Secretary of State
6,560 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft
State Treasurer
6,338 - Scott Fitzpatrick
Attorney General
6,369 - Eric Schmitt
U.S. Representative Dist. 7
828 - Eric Harleman
507 - Kevin VanStory
404 - Steve Chentnik
5,050 - Billy Long
413 - Camille Lombardi-Olive
State Senate Dist. 29
3,740 - Mike Moon
3,418 - David Cole
State Representative Dist. 138
6,300 - Brad Hudson ✓
State Representative Dist. 158
62 - Scott Cupps
Northern Commissioner
2,918 - Wayne Blades ✓
Southern Commissioner
2,218 - Hank Smythe ✓
1,463 - Mike Cooper
Sheriff
1,356 - John P. Elmore
6,035 - Doug Rader ✓
Assessor
6,246 - Matt Daugherty ✓
Coroner
6,304 - John Cunnyngham ✓
Public Administrator
5,987 - Glenda “Wendy” Metcalf ✓
Democratic Party ballots
Governor
814 - Nicole Galloway
38 - Jimmie Matthews
22 - Antoin Johnson
56 - Eric Morrison
14 - Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem
Lieutenant Governor
258 - Gregory A Upchurch
649 - Alissia Canady
Secretary of State
826 - Yinka Faleti
Treasurer
849 - Vicki Lorenz Englund
Attorney General
551 - Rich Finneran
322 - Elad Gross
U.S. Representative Dist. 7
829 - Teresa Montseny
State Representative Dist. 158
4 - Brenda McKinney
Libertarian
Governor
15 - Rik Combs
Lieutenant Governor
15 - Bill Slantz
Secretary of State
15 - Carl Herman Freese
State Treasurer
15 - Nicholas (Mick) Kasoff
Attorney General
15 - Kevin C. Babcock
U.S. Representative Dist. 7
14 - Kevin Craig
Green Party ballot
Governor
0 - Jerome Howard Bauer
Lieutenant Governor
0 - Kelley Dragoo
Secretary of State
0 - Paul Lehmann
State Treasurer
0 - Joseph Civettini
Constitution Party ballot
Secretary of State
1 - Paul Venable
On all ballots
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
•adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act:
• prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid: and
•require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical essistance under Medicaid Expansion.
2,663 - Yes
5,710 - No
