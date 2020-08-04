Following are the Taney and Stone county results for the Aug. 4 Primary.

Taney County saw three close races. For Missouri House of Representatives District 156, Brian Seitz pulled off the victory over former Branson Mayor Karen Best by a vote of 3,466 to 2,989. That’s 53.69 % to 46.31%. In an even closer race, Susan C. Chapman edged Lyn Wieneke 4,660 to 4,328, or 51.85% to 48.15% for Taney County Assessor. The other tight race was for Taney County Public Administrator, in which Joanna Jasper had 3,431 votes compared to 3,283 for Tonja Friend. A third candidate, Scott McAdams, had 2,265 votes. In other races, Brad Daniels took a three-way race for Sheriff, Brandon Williams won re-election as Western Commissioner, and Tony Mullens won another term as Coroner.

According to the Taney County Clerk’s office, voter turnout was 31.03%.

In Stone County, incumbents managed to win decisively. Sheriff Doug Rader won over John Elmore by a vote of 6,035 to 1,356. For Southern Commissioner, Hank Smythe won re-election over Mike Cooper by a vote of 2,218 to 1,463.

For Senate District 29, Mike Moon won a close race over David Cole 17,761 to 16,077, including votes over the entire district. For House Dist. 155, Travis Smith won over Joe Combs by a vote of 5,484 to 3,758. Although Combs got more votes in Taney County, Smith easily made up the difference in Douglas and Ozark counties.

One final note: Karla Eslinger won the Republican Primary for Senate District 33. Although the district does not include Taney or Stone county, it was worth mentioning her victory because Eslinger is the current representative in Dist. 155, which includes the eastern half of Taney County where she served one term. She will now face Democratic candidate Tammy Harty in the November general election.

Taney County results are listed first, then Stone County.

Below are the totals from the clerks’ offices in Stone and Taney counties.

Winners are designated with a checkmark. Note that some races involve other counties. Only the Taney and Stone county totals are listed below.

 

Republican ballots

 

Missouri Governor

314 - Raleigh Ritter

7,282 - Mike Parson

868 - James W. (Jim) Neely

1,291 - Saundra McDowell

 

Lieutenant Governor

546 - Arnie C. AC Dienoff

4,942 - Mike Kehoe

760 - Aaron Wisdom

2,284 - Mike Carte

 

Secretary of State

8,715 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft

 

State Treasurer

8,307 - Scott Fitzpatrick 

 

Attorney General

8,455 - Eric Schmitt

 

U.S. Representative Dist. 7

899 - Eric Harleman

675 - Kevin VanStory

654 - Steve Chentnik

6,695 - Billy Long

554 - Camille Lombardi-Olive

 

State Senate Dist. 29

4,803 - Mike Moon

4,690 - David Cole

 

State Representative Dist. 138

188 - Brad Hudson ✓

 

State Representative Dist. 155

1,745 - Joe Combs

1,192 - Travis Smith

 

State Representative Dist. 156

2,989 - Karen Best

3,466 - Brian H. Seitz ✓

 

Western Commissioner

3,167 - Brandon Williams ✓

946 - Robert A. Dimetroff

 

Eastern Commissioner

4,479 - Sheila L. Wyatt ✓

 

Sheriff

2,439 - Keith Edwards

1,822 - Shane Keys

5,550 - Brad Daniels ✓

 

Assessor

4,660 - Susan C. Chapman ✓

4,328 - Lyn Wieneke

 

Treasurer

8,237 - Melanie Smith ✓

 

Coroner

6,243 - Tony Mullen ✓

2,396 - Richard Allan Banks

  

Public Administrator

3,283 - Tonja Friend

2,265 - Scott McAdams

3,431 - Joanna Jasper ✓

 

 

Democratic ballots

 

Governor

968 - Nicole Galloway

63 - Jimmie Matthews

25 - Antoin Johnson

77 - Eric Morrison

33 - Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem

 

Lieutenant Governor

276 - Gregory A Upchurch

849 - Alissia Canady

 

Secretary of State

1,022 - Yinka Faleti

  

Treasurer

1,056 - Vicki Lorenz Englund

 

Attorney General

684 - Rich Finneran

402 - Elad Gross

  

U.S. Representative Dist. 7

1,061 - Teresa Montseny

 

State Representative Dist. 155

237 - Mike Lind

 

State Representatives Dist. 156

765 - Dale Speelman ✓

 

  

Green Party ballots

 

Governor

2 - Jerome Howard Bauer

 

Lieutenant Governor

2 - Kelley Dragoo

  

Secretary of State

2 - Paul Lehmann

  

State Treasurer

2 - Joseph Civettini

 

 

Constitution Party ballots

 

Secretary of State

4 - Paul Venable

 

  

Libertarian Party ballots

 

Governor

5 - Rik Combs

  

Lieutenant Governor

5 - Bill Slantz

 

Secretary of State

5 - Carl Herman Freese

 

State Treasurer

5 - Nicholas (Mick) Kasoff

  

Attorney General

5 - Kevin C. Babcock

 

U.S. Representative Dist. 7

5 - Kevin Craig

 

 

On all ballots

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 2

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

•adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act:

• prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid: and

•require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical essistance under Medicaid Expansion?

Yes - 3,711

No - 7,141

 

Below are the Stone County results. The incumbents won the two main contested races. Sheriff Doug Rader won re-election over John Elmore by a vote of 6,035 to 1,356. For Southern Commissioner, Hank Smythe won re-election over Mike Cooper by a vote of 2,218 to 1,463.

 

Republican Party ballots

 

Missouri Governor

225 - Raleigh Ritter

5,741 - Mike Parson

531 - James W. (Jim) Neely

855 - Saundra McDowell

  

Lieutenant Governor

340 - Arnie C. AC Dienoff

4,103 - Mike Kehoe

422 - Aaron Wisdom

1,634 - Mike Carter

 

Secretary of State

6,560 - John R. (Jay) Ashcroft

 

State Treasurer

6,338 - Scott Fitzpatrick 

 

Attorney General

6,369 - Eric Schmitt 

 

U.S. Representative Dist. 7

828 - Eric Harleman

507 - Kevin VanStory

404 - Steve Chentnik

5,050 - Billy Long

413 - Camille Lombardi-Olive

 

State Senate Dist. 29

3,740 - Mike Moon

3,418 - David Cole

 

State Representative Dist. 138

6,300 - Brad Hudson ✓

 

State Representative Dist. 158 

62 - Scott Cupps

 

Northern Commissioner

2,918 - Wayne Blades ✓

 

Southern Commissioner

2,218 - Hank Smythe ✓

1,463 - Mike Cooper

 

Sheriff

1,356 - John P. Elmore

6,035 - Doug Rader ✓

 

Assessor

6,246 - Matt Daugherty ✓

  

Coroner

6,304 - John Cunnyngham ✓

 

Public Administrator

5,987 - Glenda “Wendy” Metcalf ✓

 

 

Democratic Party ballots

 

Governor 

814 - Nicole Galloway

38 - Jimmie Matthews

22 - Antoin Johnson

56 - Eric Morrison

14 - Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem

 

Lieutenant Governor 

258 - Gregory A Upchurch

649 - Alissia Canady 

 

Secretary of State

826 - Yinka Faleti

 

Treasurer

849 - Vicki Lorenz Englund

  

Attorney General

551 - Rich Finneran

322 - Elad Gross

  

U.S. Representative Dist. 7

829 - Teresa Montseny

  

State Representative Dist. 158

 4 - Brenda McKinney

 

 

Libertarian

 

Governor

 15 - Rik Combs

  

Lieutenant Governor

15 - Bill Slantz 

 

Secretary of State

15 - Carl Herman Freese

 

State Treasurer

15 - Nicholas (Mick) Kasoff

  

Attorney General

15 - Kevin C. Babcock

  

U.S. Representative Dist. 7

14 - Kevin Craig

 

 

 

Green Party ballot

 

Governor

0 - Jerome Howard Bauer

 

Lieutenant Governor

0 - Kelley Dragoo

  

Secretary of State

0 - Paul Lehmann 

 

State Treasurer

0 - Joseph Civettini

   

 

Constitution Party ballot

 

Secretary of State 

1 - Paul Venable

  

 

On all ballots

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 2

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

•adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act:

• prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid: and

•require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical essistance under Medicaid Expansion.

2,663 - Yes

5,710 - No

