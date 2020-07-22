Stone County has reported its first confirmed COVID-19 death.
According to a statement from the Stone County Health Department on July 22, the individual was a man in his 60s who had been monitored over the last few weeks and has been in quarantine since June.
In a press release, Stone County Health Department officials said they were saddened by the death.
“Our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time. The patient, a man in his 60’s, has been monitored over the last few weeks. He has been in quarantine since June and was reported as a case in a previous release.”
In addition to the death announcement, the health department also announced two additional COVID-19 cases. That brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases among county residents to 56. That includes 27 active cases, 28 cases that have recovered, and the one death.
The two newest cases, according to the health department, had been quarantined because they are household contacts with existing cases. Therefore, they have not been exposed to the public and are not considered a risk for community exposure.
The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene, wearing a cloth face covering and social distancing. If you are sick stay home and call your provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.
For more information about COVID-19 call the health department at 417-357-6134.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Taney County Health Department’s website said Taney County had a total of 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 83 of those cases recovered, 74 active, and three deaths.
