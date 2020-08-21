Hollister officials on Tuesday officially added a new addition to the city’s park system.
In a simple ceremony that included only invited guests – to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines – officials with the Parks Department dedicated Connell Park.
The park is named after Pat and Patty Connell.
Meghan Connell, whose husband Chad is Pat and Patty’s son, said a few words at the dedication.
“I had no idea how beautiful this was going to be,” she said. “My hat’s off to all of you who made this happen. On behalf of my husband Chad and my family, we are honored to have this park dedicated.”
Connell then spoke to why a park was an ideal legacy for Pat and Patty Connell.
“I know that Pat and Patty are here in spirit,” she said. “The one thing they loved to do the most was to spend time with their friends and family outdoors. They would be so proud.”
The park is at 1751 Business 65, next to Ye Olde Wash House. The park has benches, picnic tables and a small parking lot. It stretches from the highway to Turkey Creek.
City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said the Connells were an important part of Hollister’s history because of their ownership of one of the larger businesses in the Tri-Lakes area, Connell Insurance. Pat Connell was also involved in a number of boards and organizations.
“This was owned by Pat and Patty Connell,” Ziegenfuss said in an interview before the dedication. “They were longtime pillars of the community.”
Pat Connell died in May 2016. Patty followed in November 2019.
“After Pat passed away, we were in touch with Patty about a legacy project, and she said they would like to donate the flat land here for a city park,” Ziegenfuss said. “We said that was beyond our dreams, but we would certainly accept that.”
He said they were working with her on the project when she unexpectedly died. The city then started making the improvements to the property.
“Today is our ability to thank Pat and Patty with the remainder of the Connell family here present to be recognized,” Ziegenfuss said.” They’ve always been a major part of our community and this is just a fitting legacy for them. We are quite proud of the park. It’s turned out well. We would invite your readers to come down and enjoy the shade, enjoy the quiet, enjoy the creek, and spend a little time outside in downtown Hollister.”
The improvements, however, are not done.
Ziegenfuss said there will be a phase 2 project that will include a walking bridge over Turkey Creek. He said a road called Cliff Drive crossed the creek at what is now the southeast corner of the park.
“Some day we’ll re-establish that as a walking bridge and just a little landscape feature for this,” he said. “The abutments are still there.”
Ziegenfuss said it is important for small towns to have people willing to donate green space for the residents to enjoy.
“We’re grateful to the families who are willing and have the foresight to make public space available to the rest of the community,” he said. “For small towns, that’s how you get your green space and the quality green space we have. With Connell Park joining Hulland Park and Downing View Park, Tiger Park, Sagers Park, many of them named after the benefactors that left them for the public into perpetuity, so we appreciate that.”
