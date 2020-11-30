If Branson residents noticed their water tasted a bit dirty over the Thanksgiving weekend, that’s because the source lake was undergoing a seasonal change.
According to Branson Utilities Director Mike Ray, Lake Taneycomo has been undergoing its annual turnover, causing organic material in the lake to rise to the surface where it gets treated for use by city water customers.
“Early last week, we started noticing an increase in organics in the source water,” Ray said. “This is not unusual.”
Lakes in this part of the country experience “turnover” each fall. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, during the summer, the top layer of water in a lake consists of warm, less-dense water. As temperatures cool in the fall, the top layer becomes colder and denser, causing it to sink, which pushes water from the bottom of the lake to the surface.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation website mdc.mo.gov, “This mixing can happen literally overnight and sometimes leads to noticeable changes in the color, taste, and odor of the water.”
Ray said that, while this happens every year, this time around, the organics in the water were higher than in most years. He said that, while the water was still well within all safety requirements, the smell and taste of the organics was “very detectable.”
In response, the city slowed down production from the lake and increased it from wells.
“Normally, 94% comes from Lake Taneycomo. Now it’s down to 22% with 78% coming from wells,” Ray said.
In addition, city crews have been flushing the water system to replace the earthy-tasting water. He said the city will continue to respond to calls and will send crews to affected areas to see if pipes need to be flushed.
Any resident with water that still tastes earthy is encouraged to call the Utilities Department at 417-243-2731 so a crew can see if the area’s lines need flushed.
Ray said the lake will probably be impacted for approximately three weeks. Then the city can return to drawing more water from Taneycomo.
Ray said the city had a similar issue when the lake turned over in the fall of 2014.
“We had a bigger spike (in organics) than we are used to,” he said.
He said the spike in 2014 caused the city to identify some procedures to help with alleviating the issue.
