The July city of Branson employee of the month recognition was awarded to Corey Powell, public works and engineering project manager.
The award was presented at the July 14 Board of Aldermen meeting by Alderman Larry Milton.
A city staff report stated that Powell recently worked on an urgent request for signage that needed to be designed and produced for a COVID-19 testing site.
He reportedly worked earlier mornings, later nights and on weekends, nonstop, until 20 signs were designed, cut, printed and manufactured for the testing site.
According to the report, the signage helped with navigating the public and kept personnel safe from unneeded exposure.
His hard work creating this professionally done signage, in a quick manner, dramatically reduced cost to taxpayers for the immediate in-house production of the much-needed signage.
This award is presented monthly to recognize city of Branson employees “who have gone above and beyond, and whose performance exemplifies the City of Branson values.”
