The argued inaccurate use of abstentions by some Branson aldermen has brought city staff to officially bring forward a bill to amend the section of Branson’s municipal code that pertains to abstentions.
At the July 28 meeting, it passed its final reading with four ‘yes’ votes and one ‘no’ vote, by Alderman Larry Milton.
According to a staff report from the city, the common law rule in Missouri is that a councilman (aldermen) has a duty to vote.
City Attorney Chris Lebeck states during the introduction of the bill on July 14 that the purpose of this ordinance is to clean-up the ordinance and how abstentions are to be handled.
“So, what’s the solution when somebody strategically tries to use an abstention to frustrate the vote on an item to basically take the Mayor out of the picture?,” asked Lebeck at the July 14 meeting. “Well, (according to) Missouri Municipal League, there’s a couple different methods. First method is kind of the method where the mayor, you’ve probably heard this every single board meeting since this first occurred, has the ability under Robert’s Rules of Order to control the order and decorum of the meeting. The Mayor can make a statement advising everybody that any abstentions can be recast as ‘no’ votes. We can’t recast them in the affirmative.
“The best practice is to codify a rule that says that if somebody abstains, that’s counted in the negative. That’s what we’re accomplishing here today.”
Alderman Milton, during discussion at the July 28 meeting, argued that this amendment would take away aldermen’s ability to abstain and that the abstention button should be removed altogether.
“I covered this also last meeting, I believe there are legitimate reasons and legitimate times that an abstention is warranted and the way this reads is if a member of the board abstains from voting on an item then that abstention shall be recast as a no vote. ... What that’s saying is there is no acceptable reason for an abstention, and if that’s the case we should remove abstentions and take abstentions off of our voting mechanism. Because this says in no event is any abstention valid.
“Chris, do you think there’s anytime there’s a legitimate reason for an alderman to abstain from the vote?”
According to Lebeck, aldermen have the right to abstain when a conflict of interest is present.
“Yeah, there would be an opportunity for abstention, that would be a conflict of interest. I’ll state this again, it’s not saying that you cannot abstain.”
Lebeck then goes to give an example regarding Alderman Bob Simmons and his ownership of Table Rock Asphalt Co.
“Typically, Alderman Simmons would recuse himself from that situation. If there’s a vote regarding asphalt and his company were to bid on the project, that’s one situation that’s a recusal. There’s also situations where you may have a direct conflict of interest. Now, what a conflict of interest is, is if you have a personal or financial interest in the matter.”
Lebeck then goes on to further explain the difference between his example of Alderman Simmons conflict of interest and the strategic abstentions that took place to procrastinate the votes regarding the 76 Project.
“But, what also becomes reflected is that as a matter of the order of the operations of that voting process, that abstention then is recorded as an abstention then gets recast as a no vote. Again, why? I think that’s the big question. Because the abstention was being used in this jurisdiction as a weapon to take away tough issues from statutory authority that allows the mayor to break a tie.
“This change has been drafted under advice from the Missouri Municipal League and also under the advice, we can argue about that alderman Milton, about independent outside council, but it’s been fully vetted. MML (Missouri Municipal League) has told us that this is ultimately the best practice for taking away what is called the strategic abstention. Whereas, instead of having Mayor Akers have to read every single meeting the two or three paragraphs where we talk about decorum, so, that’s the goal here. Nothing in this ordinance says you can’t abstain. It will still reflect as an abstention on the vote, it’s simply just re-recorded as a no.
Under the law, that’s permissible.”
