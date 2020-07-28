Little Heroes Park celebrated the opening of the park with a ceremony on Friday, July 24.
The park currently has nine different sport stations with a Bible verse highlighted at every station for encouragement. The stations include:
•Fishing - Julie Martin Fishing Scholarship
•Soccer - International “Roberto Clemente” Soccer Scholarship
•Basketball- Jackie Stiles Basketball Scholarship
•Roping - Roy Cooper Rodeo Scholarship
•Football - Bo Eason Football Scholarship
•Archery - Jeff Danker Hunting Scholarship
•Martial arts - Jeff Cvitak Martial Arts Scholarship
•Baseball- Dick Birmingham Baseball Scholarship
•Golf - Golf Scholarship
Although the park is open, there are still plans to add more fun activities in the future.
To keep up with future announcements, check their website, as well as their Instagram and Facebook sites.
Little Heroes Park is open for guests to come and join in on the fun every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As of Friday, only one individual has earned a perfect score at Little Heroes Park. That was a girl from California.
Email oneonone@ljourney.org or call 417.300.0660 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.