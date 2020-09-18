A woman from Forsyth was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 17, four miles east of Branson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Hope Shofner, 33, of Forsyth was riding as a passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, which was traveling east on Missouri 76 when it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 1998 Nissan Pickup head-on being driven by Jesus Luevano, 53, of Branson.
Shofner was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson where she was pronounced dead. The driver of Shofner’s vehicle, Tammy Shofner, 39, of Forsyth, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for her moderate injuries. Neither Hope Shofner nor Tammy Shofner were wearing their seat belts, according to the online crash report.
Tammy Shofner was arrested, but released to the hospital for treatment, for driving while intoxicated, according to the Patrol’s online arrest report.
A passenger in Luevano’s vehicle, Jesse Luevano, 23, of Branson sustained minor injuries in the crash; however he refused medical treatment at the scene. Both Jesus Luevano and Jesse Luevano were wearing their seat belts, the crash report stated.
