A payment of $80,620.16 has been made from the city of Branson’s Tourism Fund to the Branson Airport.
This payment covers the Pay for Performance (PFP) agreement between the two entities for the time period of July 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019.
According to a report provided by the city, with this recent payment, the city has paid $3,227,721.71 since July 16, 2010.
All payments regarding the agreement have come from the Tourism Fund, including the approved budget transfer in 2013 to cover the past payments, according to the report.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the PFP agreement the city of Branson has with the airport covers every passenger visiting the city.
This agreement states that the city will pay $8.24 for every Branson visiting passenger. A $2 million cap per year is included in the agreement for a 20 year time span.
The city makes payments to the airport twice a year.
This recent biannual payment covers 9,784 visitors that came through Branson Airport from July 1 - Dec. 31, 2019.
The final reading for this item passed unanimously at the June 9 Board of Aldermen meeting.
