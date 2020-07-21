Additional public parking on Pacific Street, received final approval by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
According to a staff report from the city, the city will take ownership of the land and pay the Branson Housing Authority’s remaining debt of $40,430.83.
The two buildings on the land are set to be demolished and a 23-space parking lot will take their place.
According to the city Finance Director Jamie Rouch at the June 23 regular meeting, this has been a long process.
“This is a project we’ve been working on for quite some time,” said Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch. “Branson Housing Authority became a political subdivision in I believe 1959 and we have continued to show support. We were approached in 2016 I believe to give them some help. As you all know they’re having to park on the streets, there is no parking. They went into debt for this property several years ago and were struggling to maintain that debt.
“HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) did come in and do an audit on that property and reached out to us as well to give them some assistance.
“Fast forward about four years, we have gone through the process. ... What this contract would do, this would give us the right to take ownership of that property. We would then pay off the remainder of the debt, which we do have budgeted for, we anticipated this in this year’s budget.”
After the final reading of the bill and public comment, Alderman Larry Milton shared history regarding the Housing Authority that was provided to him and stated he would be voting ‘no.’
“When this came up last time, I was questioning the amount of money, the process, and Alderman Simmons reminded me that there was a lot of history involved that I was not aware of,” said Milton. “So to summarize, the Housing Authority has already been provided two loans to demolish these buildings and pave the parking lot, and they used that money for other purposes, if I’m reading the history correctly. In addition to that, the city has paid $59,700 to supplement the Housing Authority since 2013, and now we’re facing this expense of $140,000, so it’ll be a total of $200,000.
“I’m confident that the city wants and needs the services from the Housing Authority. It appears to me the city owes it to the Housing Authority to assist them in getting their financial house in order and not just simply throwing money at it. I would like to postpone this, visit with the Housing Authority, try to get to the root of what’s causing these financial stresses, instead of just throwing money. This time, with COVID and our finances, I think we need to be extra prudent on where we’re spending the money, so I’m voting ‘no’ on this bill and would like the city to assist the Housing Authority’s financial plan.”
However, the passing of this bill, according to Rouch, was one of many items on the Housing Authority’s list to remain in good standing with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“I just know we’re here to try to help them get out of some of this and help them rectify the situation with HUD,” said Rouch. “We’ve talked to HUD ourselves, we’ve been in meetings with the Housing Authority, with HUD and ourselves, and this has been a long process.”
At the June 23 meeting, Simmons provided the following input to provide some background on the situation.
“Just part of background is when HUD was originally formed here the city agreed to be part of it and so there is an obligation here that the city has really not put a lot of effort into in the last few years,” said Simmons. “As the Housing Authority has gotten into some trouble and had some remodeling and things that they’ve had to do, the city has helped them some, but HUD is probably a little upset with us that we have not helped them a great deal more, and so there’s a little more to this than meets the eye that this is part of our obligation to assist that Housing Authority, and this is just part of it to me.”
The item received four ‘yes’ votes and one ‘no’ vote by Alderman Larry Milton. Alderman Kevin McConnell, who recently submitted his resignation from the board, to be effective Aug. 7, was absent from the meeting.
