A Hollister woman escaped after being held captive by her estranged boyfriend for several hours on Aug. 28.
In a press release, Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt reported at approximately 7:33 a.m. officers responded to an apartment on White River Mountain Boulevard, following reports of a female exiting an apartment and screaming that her boyfriend had been holding her captive.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the 47-year-old female. She told officers that she had been held against her will in the apartment for several hours by her estranged boyfriend, identified as Chad Lewis Symons, according to the release.
Symons has the same residence on record, however due to a Full Order of Protection issued to him on Wednesday, July 22, he had not been staying at the apartment, the release stated.
After officers were unable to contact Symons, additional officers, including Taney County Sheriff’s deputies, were called to secure the area. Initial reports led officers to believe there may have been firearms in the residence, prompting officers to evacuate surrounding apartments to contact the nearby Hollister School District, according to the release.
After making numerous attempts to contact Symons by phone and by verbal directions from outside the apartment with no results over a period of two hours, officers decided to make entry into the apartment. Symons was located inside the master bedroom of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident, stated the release.
While being held captive, the victim sustained what appeared to be minor injuries to her head, face and torso. She was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson for proper evaluation and treatment, the release stated.
The Hollister Police Department will be seeking several charges against Symons for his actions in this incident, including Violation of Protection Orders, Domestic Assault and Kidnapping, according to the release.
