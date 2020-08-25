A Taney County judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against the city of Branson for its face covering mandate.
On Tuesday, Taney County Circuit Judge Jeff Merrell dismissed the case, which was filed earlier this month by Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky on behalf of two Branson businesses. The plaintiffs were seeking court intervention against a city ordinance that mandates the wearing of face coverings within the city limits.
According to an online docket, the judge ruled that the city has “sovereign immunity” over the claims made in the suit.
According to the docket: “There exist no allegations brought by Plaintiffs that these aldermen acted in anything other than their legislative capacities as aldermen serving on the City of Branson’s legislative body. Missouri law is clear that those individual aldermen for the City of Branson have absolute immunity for their legislative duties and respective votes described in and pleaded in Plaintiff’s Petition, and Plaintiffs’ claims against those individuals are hereby dismissed.”
It also stated that the plaintiff’s complaint “failed to raise a valid Constitutional challenge to the Branson ordinance at issue.”
The Branson aldermen approved its face covering mandate on July 28 by a 4-1 vote. It went into effect July 31 and will remain in effect through Sept. 8 when the aldermen can extend it or let it expire.
Fulnecky filed a lawsuit on Aug. 6 on behalf of Jamie Hall, owner of Branson Etched Mugs (an online business that rents open retail space within the city), and Bo Dejager, owner of Foam Bros (an insulation contractor). The suit named as defendants the city of Branson and the four aldermen who voted in favor of the mandate.
On Aug. 14, the judge declined to issued a temporary restraining order against the city’s mandate.
Forsyth and Branson West have also approved face covering mandates.
In Branson West, the mandate went into effect Aug. 12 and will remain in effect “for up to three successive 30-day periods, unless rescinded earlier,” according to city documents.
Forsyth’s face covering mandate went into effect July 22 and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded.
