A Reeds Spring man died after being struck by a car, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
An online patrol report states that Brandon C. Small, 43, was “apparently walking in the roadway and was struck by an unknown vehicle.”
The incident took place at about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 9, about two miles south of Galena on Missouri 413. Small was declared dead at 4:45 a.m. by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham.
The driver and the type of vehicle are unknown, according to the report.
