Multiple local emergency personnel responded to a boat explosion and fire June 20 at Joe Bald Park, approximately three miles from Kimberling City.
The Missouri State Highway Water Patrol reported Michael Corriston, 39, of Tonganoxie, Kansas was backing a 1995 Starcraft Runabout boat into Table Rock Lake when the engine compartment exploded and caught fire when he started the vessel.
The online boat incident report also listed the incident type as Fire/Explosion: Fuel and Propulsion/Generator Related. No injury information was listed on the report.
In a corresponding Facebook post, TowBoatUS Table Rock Lake reported the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District put out the fire and kept the scene clean. TowBoatUS responded to the scene with two boats and assisted with the vessel once the fire crews has extinguished the fire.
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office and Mercy Paramedics also responded and assisted at the scene, according to TowBoatUS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.