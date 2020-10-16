A topic of discussion at the Board of Aldermen meeting was 2021 water and sewer rates.
At the Oct. 13 meeting, an amendment to the city of Branson’s monthly water and sewer rates passed its first reading unanimously.
This amendment included a 2 percent rate increase for water and a 7 percent sewer rate increase for sewer to “maintain a balanced operations budget.”
According to Utilities Director Mike Ray, the city’s Utilities department has incorporated 2021 projected revenues and expenses into the department’s water and sewer rate models. Rate adjustments have been recommended for fiscal year 2021 to maintain adequate revenue to fund operations and maintenance to the city’s water and wastewater treatment systems.
As a result of the impact of revenues from COVID-19, all operational capitals are currently unfunded in 2021; including the scheduled rebuild and replacements of process equipment, sewer and water system maintenance equipment, as well as meter replacements, rolling stock, vehicles and trucks.
According to Ray, these items will remain on hold unless revenues exceed projections or the repair/replacement of these is unavoidable. In these cases, a budget amendment will be brought before the aldermen for consideration.
“Overall we’ll have a $241,447 deficit for that year (2021, after the rate adjustment), but staying with the 2% we can make this rate increase for water work for a period of time,” said Ray. “If we were to fund all the deficit, the proposed (water) capital expenses, it would require another 20.3 percent rate increase, which is not practical.
“(Regarding sewer) if we do not have to spend any money for any of the capital expenses we would have some funds left over, as I mentioned I don’t think we would possibly (be able to) do that. As of right now, in this year (2020) we’re looking at approximately $150,000 in necessary equipment repairs, so it’s inevitable that we will have some expenses there. If we had to fund all the (sewer) capital it would take another 13.7 percent increase rate.”
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, critical infrastructure capital needs for 2021 will be contingent upon any funding received from grants and the Taney County’s sewer sales tax.
With the proposed adjustments, Branson’s water and sewer rates remain among the lowest in the state for residential customers and within a mid-range of comparison cities for commercial customers, according to the report.
If this item passes its final reading, tentatively scheduled for the Oct. 27 regular aldermen meeting, the water and sewer rate adjustments will go into effect the first billing period in January 2021.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov to see the full agenda item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.