Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore wants to remind all Stone County voters that they may need to prepare themselves for longer lines Nov. 3, due to a greater turnout.
“My suggestion is, they may need to prepare for a longer line that we did not have in June and did not really have in August,” said Elmore. “This is turning out to be a bigger turnout. I’m kind of predicting about 85% turnout from the looks of my absentee voter total right now. So I would just like them to be a little patient if they get to a polling location, and they do have to wait.”
Just like in the June (normally held in April) Municipal Election and the August Primary Election, Elmore and her staff will be doing what they can to make the experience safe for everyone when they cast their vote.
“We are asking people, I realize it’s not state-mandated, but please use your PPE or mask and whatever you need to do,” said Elmore. “My coworkers, I will be handing them out masks, face shields, gloves. We will be doing the same cleaning that we did in June, cleaning every item that gets used, (and) we’ll have plexiglass shields in between the coworkers and the people voting.
“It’s just the same as every election, it’s just, this time of year, with COVID going on, I just always try to stress to people, use your caution, use your common sense, wear a mask when you go in a polling place to make yourself more comfortable. That’s what my big thing is, I will encourage all my poll workers to do the same, and that’s just my encouragement is just try to use your common sense when you go.”
It’s important to remember that going inside a polling place isn’t the voter’s only option this year.
“They can go into the polling location or they can curbside vote right there at the polling location,” said Elmore. “They can come in the building and vote, we’ve got it all marked off so everybody can social distance, everybody’s wearing a mask in the election room. So far everybody that I’ve noticed that’s coming in to vote here, they’ve got masks on. As soon as a person leaves, we go out and we clean the area, and we’re ready for the next one. And they are curbside voting, they are really taking advantage of the curbside.
“If you don’t feel comfortable going in, please take advantage of the curbside voting. We’re doing that right now at the courthouse because the absentee is still going on. We will be open till ... Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. And we will still do absentee voting on Monday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.”
In a time of COVID-19, unofficial results will still be provided the night of the election, however there has been a big surge in the number of people using mail-in absentee ballots.
“I can give you a little bit of a picture,” said Elmore. “In 2016 at the last presidential election we had about 1,400 absentee ballots mailed out and received leading up the six weeks prior to the election, and we’re over 3,000 right now. And, we took on new voters, too. We had somewhere between 2,000 and 2,500 new registered voters. So yes, I’m expecting a bigger turnout.
“When we mail one out they all have a number, so that’s how we’re tracking how many is going out. That way we know how many has went out and come back in.”
For more information about voting in Stone County, visit stonecountyclerk.com
