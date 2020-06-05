As the final weeks of Phase One of the Venice on the Lake Sewer Project are coming to a close, discussions are already underway for Phase Two of the project and beyond.
At their meeting at the end of May, the Taney County Regional Sewer District Board held a discussion on the bidding process for Phase Two of the Venice on the Lake project. District Administrator Brad Allbritton said, while the board is ready to bid out Phase Two, they’re pressing pause for the moment.
“Due to COVID-19, the virus has impacted lots of things in our county, especially the half-cent sewer sales tax. So we’re just kind of waiting to see the impact of the virus on the tax before we put that project out to bid,” said Allbritton. “We’re hoping to get some abated sales tax reports in the next few days to make a projection and hopefully get this phase out to bid here in the next month or two if we feel comfortable doing that.
“We don’t want to move our projects, but we’re just trying to be cautious and smart, just to see how things shake out. But we do hope to get that out there in the next month or two.”
In October of 2018, the Taney County Commission approved the sewer district’s request for $6.5 million dollars to fund phase one of the Venice on the Lake Sewer Project.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in Rockaway Beach on Jan. 24, 2019 and work on the project began shortly thereafter.
“That first phase is wrapping up with the connection of approximately 130 customers in the Venice on the Lake subdivision area, which is located east of Rockaway Beach, Merriam Woods and the unincorporated area of the county just north of Lake Taneycomo. So we’re wrapping up that phase currently,” said Allbritton. “The second phase will point towards the east along Highway 176. Just to the north of that it will be a smaller phase, somewhere in the neighborhood of less than $2 million, we think. So we’re just hoping to bid that out soon and see where we land with that.”
Originally the sewer district gave the contractor 15 months to complete phase one of the project, but due to some unforeseen circumstances, Allbritton said they extended the project a few extra weeks.
“We ran into some abnormally wet weather. We ran into a lot of rock in that area. There’s lots of rock all throughout Taney County, but some areas you run into it more than others. This was particularly one of those. It was a little slow going, so we gave the contractors a few more days to complete the project,” said Allbritton. “They’re almost there and … probably within the next couple of weeks, we’ll have all 130 connections made out there in that area.”
At May’s board meeting, Allbritton shared that the board also voted to approve Resolution 07-2020, which will waive the connection fees for one year after completion of the Venice on the Lake Sewer Project.
“During the project, when the district connects up the existing homes, we do not charge a connection fee. We just provide that full connection,” said Allbritton. “Once they’re connected, they start paying a sewer bill. We do not charge a connection fee. So on down the road, people that connect into our sewer system, we do charge connection fees. But right after the completion of these projects, there’s lots of people that normally want to try to get something built on a vacant lot that they may have and connect in.
“So if somebody out there had a vacant lot and they just weren’t ready to build, but now sewer’s available, for up to one year after the project, they can build and connect into the sewer.”
Allbritton said he would also like to remind county residents that this project, as well as the ongoing Big Bear and Turkey Creek/Ridgedale sewer projects, are all made possible by the Taney County half-cent sewer sales tax that was introduced in 1993 and then continued in 2000.
“The county has utilized those funds for many years now to make improvements to sewer systems to eliminate package treatment facilities, eliminate thousands of septic systems, and we continue to use a lot of that money today,” said Allbritton. “The current sunset date of that tax is Sept. 30, 2023. So we’re drawing close to that sunset date, and we hope to put that on the ballot in the next year or so to extend that for another period of time.
“That would be up to the county commission to do that, but we do hope to get that on the ballot again and continue on with all the projects that we’re able to do, because of that tax. Without that tax, we would not be able to do these projects and certainly keep our rates as low as they have been for several years.”
The Venice on the Lake Sewer Project is estimated to cost $15 million, with all three phases of the project to be completed by the end of 2023.
