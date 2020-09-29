The 2020 Harvest Moon Festival and Car Show is still a go for Saturday, Oct. 3, but this year there will be one major change.
Instead of being held on Main Street, the festival will now take place at the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 in Forsyth. Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant and Lodge 2597 Secretary Carol Campbell said another change to this year’s event will serve as a benefit for festival vendors.
“We will have both inside and outside vendor spaces available. There is no charge for vendor spaces. You just need to let the chamber know so we can make sure we have enough room for everyone,” said Campbell. “There will be cars exhibited and those are also no entrance fees. There will be judging, and we’re trying come up with little promotion packages to give to the people who actually bring their cars over.”
Campbell added that the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge is teaming up with the Kimberling City Elks Lodge for a lunch fundraiser.
“The Kimberling City Lodge, which burned down last month, is coming over, and they’re fixing their famous fried chicken dinner, and they’re using our fryers to do that as part of a fundraising event to rebuild their lodge,” said Campbell. “That will be $12. It’s going to be fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a roll. Our lodge, Lake Taneycomo Lodge, will also be doing hot dogs for the kids or whoever wants a hot dog rather than fried chicken. So we will also be doing hot dogs.”
On top of the vendors and food offerings, Campbell said there will also be some entertainment and activities.
“The Elks drug trailer will also be available to educate people on the different drugs that there are and what maybe to look for and all that kind of stuff. They have handouts and different things in regards to that,” said Campbell. “Runnin’-N-Gunnin’ is going to be the entertainment. They’re a band that we had at last year’s Harvest Moon Festival. They play a variety of music and are very entertaining.”
Campbell said the number one question they’ve received is why they’ve moved the location of the festival and car show. She explained that by doing the move, they wont have to close down Main Street, which is what they’ve had to do in the past.
“Businesses along there are having a tough enough time with the pandemic and smaller sales. So we just didn’t want to inhibit that in any way whatsoever. We just wanted to be able to have it at a location that will not bother any businesses,” Campbell said. “Also in the meantime be able to help some business vendors by not charging for booth space and maybe providing them with some sale opportunities, as well as trying to help the building fund for the Kimberling City Elks Lodge.”
Additional festival activities will include a doughnut hole eating contest, a pet beauty pageant, a kids fun zone and the Lions Club will be giving away free snow cones.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To become a sponsor, a vendor or to be a part of the car show call the chamber at 417-546-2741 or email info@forsythmissouri.org by the end of the business on Oct. 2.
