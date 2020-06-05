On June 2, Southern Stone County Fire crews rescued a man trapped inside of a Bobcat tractor in Lampe.
Just after 3 p.m., fire units were dispatched to 1174 Bread Tray Mountain Road on report of a man who had been trapped in a Bobcat tractor.
Upon arrival to the scene, crews found the tractor upright, with a trailer frame, which had been chained to the bucket of the Bobcat, wedged between the tire of the tractor and the man’s leg, according to a press release.
Crews used cribbing to stabilize the trailer, which was unstable. An extrication device was used in reverse to pull the trailer away.
The axle and tire of the trailer were then cut away with an acetylene torch. The tire was removed and the patient was extricated after 45 minutes, the release stated.
The 60-year-old man, who was in stable condition, was transported by ambulance to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his injuries.
All fire units cleared the scene just after 4 p.m., according to the release.
