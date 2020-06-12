The Taney County Health Department on Friday announced that it had confirmed the county’s 15th case of COVID-19.
According to a press release from the health department, the Taney County resident is a close contact to a previous confirmed case and is currently isolating at home. Officials have notified all close contacts.
The following have been identified as locations the individual visited:
Sunday, June 7
–Home Depot 2:45- 3:00 pm (unmasked)
–Target 3:00-3:15 pm (masked)
–Shopping at Walmart on Branson Hills Parkway 3:30- 4:15 (masked)
Monday, June 8
–Starbucks at Target 11:00 – 11:15am (masked)
Individuals who visited these locations on the above dates should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. If you do begin to experience symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider. Please note, itineraries are based upon an individual’s travels and interactions 48 hours prior to symptom onset.
According to the health department, individuals should continue practicing physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are also recommended as an additional layer of prevention for the community.
For information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.