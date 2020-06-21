Firefighters battled a condominium fire early Sunday morning in the Pointe Royale area.
According to a statement from Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152, there were no injuries, and all occupants were out of the building when firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 3:30 a.m.
The statement said that when firefighters arrived, they “found heavy fire involvement on the second floor with flames through the roof.”
The statement said firefighters operated for about two-and-a-half hours, and investigative units cleared the scene about 30 minutes after that.
