Area residents now have the opportunity to shop and receive items from a farmers market without ever leaving their home.
On July 14, the Hollister Farmers Market rolled out its all-new delivery option where shoppers can order farm-fresh produce online and have it delivered straight to their door.
Hollister Farmers Market Co-Manager Joshua Heston said the idea for a farmers market delivery option was brought to him by local entrepreneur and recent College of the Ozarks graduate Gerti Xhembulla.
“This was an idea of his that he had been working on. He wanted to launch this idea of direct produce and other types of good food delivery to the local community. Through discussions with several people on my team, he arrived at the idea that it would be good to approach State of the Ozarks as essentially the host company to roll this out,” said Heston. “Gerti is really in charge of much of the nuts and bolts of making it work, and the State of the Ozarks team was really responsible for connecting some of those really important parts.
“The most important one is consistent sourcing of produce, which we do at the moment though a number of venues, but our best one is local Amish producers. So we were able to put that together.”
Heston said the idea went from just a proposal to inception within a manner of a couple of weeks and last week Xhembulla rolled out the new website. Heston added they’ve made it really simple for folks to order and receive their products.
“Folks can simply go to hollisterfarmersmarket.com and choose the online ordering option that is best for them. Then at that point, and at this early stage, they can anticipate a call or text message from Gerti with additional details,” Heston said. “Then Gerti and the folks that he is working with will initiate the delivery. We’re looking at deliveries on Tuesday and Wednesday of each week.”
As they are just starting out, the website is offering three produce box options for patrons to choose from; the Mini Bag, the Basic Bag and the Feast for Four. The Mini Bag costs $17 and includes enough produce for one person. The Basic Bag cost $25 and is designed for one to two people. The Feast for Four costs $32 and will supply fresh produce for four to six people.
Heston explained that the items included in the delivery each week will be determined by the season. As part of the current season, recipients should expect a classic assortment of vegetables, including cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green beans, potatoes, cabbage, squash and zucchini. As time goes on, Heston said, they hope to offer more options that all come straight from their farmers market vendors.
“We are also working towards creating farmers market add-ons. So individuals could, for example, order a blueberry fried pie from Sister’s Fried Pies, or they could add on some local honey from Grandma Lena’s Honey and that sort of thing,” said Heston. “So the thing that we can guarantee is that what’s in the box is going to be extremely high quality, it’s going to be locally sourced, and it’s going to be fresh and seasonal. Gerti is going to be communicating with folks regularly in terms of what’s on the menu for that particular week.”
At the moment, Heston said, they’re focusing on the Hollister and Branson areas for deliveries, but as things continue to develop, deliveries could be taken all across Stone and Taney counties.
While it didn’t serve as the main inspiration for the delivery service, Heston said the pandemic is a big reason why he wanted to place the full support of Hollister Farmers Market behind the idea.
“It’s one of those realities that we don’t like to think about is when we do go to the store, and especially with the produce, a really large number of people have potentially handled the food that we’re going to be putting into our mouths,” said Heston. “For individuals who are concerned about that sort of thing, it’s really exciting to be able to offer them a really safe, positive option where the number of people who have handled the produce they will be consuming is absolutely at the minimum.”
The Hollister Farmers Market is held every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at 108 Chad Lane, which is at the corner of BB Highway and St. James Street in Hollister. Tuesday markets are being held now through Sept. 29. The market is also hosting select Saturday markets on July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.
Additional information on the farmers market and vendor registration can be found at stateoftheozarks.net. To place a delivery order from the Hollister Farmers Market visit hollisterfarmersmarket.com.
