Special events within the city of Branson and their effect on the community continues to be an important topic.
In September 2019 a Special Event Team was put together by city staff to improve overall situational awareness regarding potential special events and activities in Branson.
At a Board of Aldermen study session on August 20, city staff presented suggestions on what could be amended in Chapter 94 of Branson’s Municipal Code in regard to special events.
“I just kind of want to highlight/summarize what the group did,” said Assistant City Administrator John Manning. “We now have a common understanding on the special events situation, concerns and needs for a continuing common operating picture and awareness. We define the problems and issues, we brainstormed and assessed ideas, we’ve discussed courses of action, and we have some recommendations.”
According to the report, with the assistance of the Special Event Team that includes 15 representatives from various city entities, nine meetings were held in the last eight months to find opportunities for improvement.
Three areas of the municipal code were identified, with the following recommendation:
- Modification of the special event definition to include all locations within the city.
- Implementation of three special event levels to address application submission requirements, the review/approval process, and permit fees.
- Review of city’s ability to recoup costs associated with assisting special events.
These recommendations are made to help make the process more efficient, effective and safer. They also help focus on the possibility of an emergency occurring and reduce the risk by being prepared beforehand.
“This kind of summarizes how we looked at the problem solving aspect of what we were trying to do,” said Manning. “At the end how does the city of Branson plan for and manage special events in such a way that we remain open while the event occurs, citizens and visitors are safe, there is no, to limited burden on the city, there’s a continued support to the process and the entire city’s ready to work through negative results or disasters.”
According to the report, success equals planning for emergencies, maintaining situational awareness and responding appropriately to disasters.
Currently special events are charged a $111 fee to help cover the wages of city staff needed for the special event.
With the development of three tiers, tier one would be a $140 fee and have the following components: estimated daily attendance of 1-1,000 people, minor impacts to surrounding areas, held within existing venue, minimal parking/transportation needs, no public safety staffing beyond normal operations and application must be submitted 15 days prior to event.
Tier two would be a $280 fee, lasts multiple days with an estimated attendance of 1,001 to 5,000 people, moderate impacts to surrounding areas, held within existing venue, moderate transportation needs and road closures, may require more public safety staffing than normal operations and application must be submitted 30 days prior to the event.
Tier three would be a $560 fee, lasts multiple consecutive days with an estimated attendance over 5,000 people, created significant impacts to surround area, cannot be held within existing venue, requires significant transportation need with long term closures, will require public safety staffing beyond normal operations and application must be submitted 90 days prior to the event.
With the presentation, Alderman Larry Milton discussed how this proposal seems to deter special events when it should be encouraging them.
“I understand (the) big picture, what we’re talking about,” said Milton. “I’d like us to consider a paradigm shift and the big picture when we’re talking about events. Have we looked at the economic impact to our city with all these special events? Without seeing numbers, I have to believe that the more we encourage special events in our community, the more tax revenue the city receives including Tourism Tax. I feel that encouraging special events, not necessarily how much does each event cost each department. In fact, we may want to note those numbers, but I surely wouldn’t want to use any of that negative economic impact to our city expenses in lieu of greater amount of tax dollars received by the city.
“There’s a sentence in here that struck me under the problem statement that there is no burden on the staff. I would be much more of a proponent to say what can we do to encourage more special events acknowledging there’s going to be extra expense, there’s going to be extra burden to our staff, but I believe that would be well overcome by the increased tax dollars.”
Manning then explained that these suggestions are designed to keep all Branson businesses from being negatively affected when special events may be in session.
“One of the big aspects, you’re focused on the money aspect in your question, it’s also a burden on the staffs, again not just the city staffs,” said Manning. “We want to make sure special events don’t hamper the city such that it’s a burden on the city. Once again, when I say city, I don’t just mean municipal government of the city, I mean Tanger (Alderman Jamie Whiteis is the general manager), The Paddlewheel (Alderman Milton’s business), any other entity running a function in the city that day. We don’t want to cause the special event to actually cause other businesses to lose out.”
Mayor Edd Akers then pointed out how the lives of city employees are also important and there needs to be a balance.
“During our planning process we discussed a lot of these same issues,” said Akers. “We talked about the impact and the impact on employees, Alderman Milton I’m sorry you missed those planning sessions because there was a lot of discussion in regard to that. It’s important I think that we have a balance.
“These folks that work at the city, the hours of time they put in away from their families, away from their own lives to do special events, (there) needs to be a balance. It needs to be important both from an economic standpoint, (it) also needs to be important from the being able to perform from a city standpoint. So, it’s important from that standpoint.”
There was no official action taken on this item and was strictly a presentation containing suggestions.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the full agenda item.
