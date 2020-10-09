The Taney County Health Department has confirmed that three more Taney County residents have died due to COVID-19.
According to a press release from the health department, the first death was a female nursing home resident in her 90s. The second death was a male in his 70s. The third death was a female in her 40s.
A total of 31 Taney County residents now have died due to COVID-19, according to the health department.
In the press release, health department officials urge residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions going into the fall and winter seasons, including physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. The health department also highly encourages residents to get a flu vaccination.
“As we enter the flu and holiday seasons, it is especially important to keep preventive measures in mind,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall. “Our goal is to prevent illness and the transmission of viruses. Currently, our best line of defense is human behaviors and we need our communities help to keep Taney County healthy.”
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
As of Thursday evening, the Taney County Health Department had reported 1,065 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among county residents, with 368 more under investigation. There have been 838 who have recovered, with a total of 31 deaths.
In Stone County, the Stone County Health Department reported that, as of Tuesday, the county had 583 total cases, with 496 recovered and 10 deaths.
