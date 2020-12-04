The Western Taney County Fire Protection District has received a new ISO Class Rating that will benefit the fire department and those living in the district.
Chief Chris Berndt said that, as of Oct. 1, the fire protection district’s ISO class rating has been upgraded from a class five to a class four by the Insurance Service Office, who goes out and rates fire departments.
“Basically what it boils down to, the better the rating the lower the insurance premiums the people pay,” said Berndt. “For a business, it means every step is always an improvement. On some residents, depending on the insurance company, some will now give you a credit for every step. But four is pretty darn good.”
Berndt explained that the new rating applies to all buildings in the fire district that are within five road miles of one of the 12 Western Taney County fire stations. When presenting a rating to a fire department, Berndt said the Insurance Service Office evaluates several different areas of the department.
“Particularly the way we get evaluated, 10% of our evaluation is our dispatch and communication. The better the dispatch and the quicker they can communicate to us a call, the better it’s going to be,” said Berndt. “Then 50% of the evaluation is us as the fire district itself. The equipment, where the equipment is, personnel training and all those kinds of things go into that. Even the equipment on fire trucks. How well it’s maintained, the hoses are tested and the pumps are tested. All those kinds of things go into that.”
Berndt added that the final 40% of their evaluation is the water supply in the district, which is the most difficult for the fire district.
“About 90% of the area we cover, we have no water, and we have to truck in water. So it depends on how well we can haul water with tankers. You know, we cover 200 square miles, and that’s a large area to respond to,” Berndt said. “Again that’s what hurts us too, is obviously the closer the fire stations to each other, the quicker you’re going to get a fire truck. That only makes sense. So for us to have such a large area, although we have 12 fire stations, we still have areas that take a while to get there. So, that we were able to go to an ISO Four has really been a big deal.”
While they’re excited to now have an ISO Class Four rating, Berndt explained that it wasn’t something that just happened overnight.
“When I first came here, I’ve been here now a little over 26 years as the fire chief, we were a seven/nine. So if you had a hydrant it was a seven and if you didn’t it was a nine. We’ve just been constantly working years, after years, after years, which involved building fire stations, improving equipment and all those kinds of things. This has been a project that has lasted for years and taken years to get there.”
Berndt added that, when they were last evaluated in 2017, they received a ISO Class Five rating, but were told they were really close to being a class four.
“We knew we needed to make a few improvements here and there and we knew what to do and so we did. So we resubmitted this spring, which during COVID was a whole other challenge, but at least we got it down. We were informed as of Oct. 1 our rating is an ISO Four.”
Since the new ISO rating has been in effect for a couple months now, Berndt said that insurance companies have been notified of the change, which should result in some financial savings for some area residents.
“One of our own volunteers, he lives off of south (U.S.) 65, near (Missouri) 86, in a non-hydrated area. So he immediately called his insurance agent and his homeowners insurance went from $1,280, and it’s going to go down to $1,209,” said Berndt. “I’m not sure if that will necessarily apply to everybody, but it sure did apply to him.
“If you remember in April, the voters approved for us to raise our taxes by nine cents per $100 of assessed value, which his taxes are going to go up $35 this coming year. So we get more money so we can provide better fire protection, but his home owners insurance at the same time is going down $71. So he had a $35 over all savings,” Berndt said. “With that, we can provide better fire protection, but in the same token still have a little bit of reduction in overall cost, because of the reduction in insurance premiums outweighs the increase of taxes.”
While they know what needs to be done, Berndt said he doesn’t believe the fire district will be able to move down to an ISO Class Three rating anytime soon.
“With each step that you increase, it gets more difficult. So we are now at the point where we would have to build several more fire stations and we would have to come up with some significantly improved water systems,” said Berndt. “As of right now, I’m not sure that’s going to be doable to go to a three. I’m not sure that’s really possible, but we will always work on it, at the very least to maintain what we’re doing. Hopefully someday we can do it and that would be really awesome.”
Berndt said he would encourage area residents, if they haven’t already been contacted, to reach out to their insurance companies to see if the new ISO rating has any impact on their insurance premiums.
