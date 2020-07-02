As Taney County Assessor Chuck Pennel is retiring this year, the residents of Taney County will have the responsibility of electing an all new assessor during the Aug. 4 Primary Election.
Taney County Deputy Assessor Lyn Wieneke and local Real Estate Broker Susan Chapman have both announced their candidacy for the position. Each of the candidates participated in phone interviews with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Answers are presented in the order candidates appear on the ballot and have been edited for space.
Background
Chapman is a long-time resident of Branson and a graduate of Branson High School. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Chapman has owned both retail and service businesses in the area for more than 20 years. She is the mother of five children. Chapman is a Real Estate Broker with Twenty First Century Investments LLC. She’s taken realtor classes and up-to-date ethics classes. Chapman ran for Taney County Assessor in 2016, but lost to incumbent Chuck Pennel by less than 3% of the vote.
Wieneke grew up in Nebraska. She attended Southwest Community College in Creston, Iowa and received her Associates Degree in Computer Science. In Iowa, Wieneke worked as a Computer Programmer for Raymond Hill Crop Insurance before moving back to Nebraska to work as a Database Manager for Hoegemeyer Hybrids. Wieneke and her husband Brian moved to Missouri at the end of 2009 to semi-retire. They live in Bradleyville where they farm cows and goats. Wieneke has been endorsed by the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors and currently serves as the Taney County Deputy Assessor.
Why are you running for Taney County Assessor?
Chapman: “Currently I am a real estate broker. I have my own business. I work doing foreclosures, private mortgage insurance removals and sales. I work for the banks and insurance companies mostly, and because I do, I work with all the assessor offices in southwest Missouri, and I use their data. I also have bank data to go with it, and I’ve noticed discrepancies over the years. I have called them in to the assessor’s office. Sometimes they’ll fix them, sometimes they don’t bother at all, which is surprising. So I feel like we need someone in the assessor’s office that can bring accuracy and fairness. Nobody likes to pay more than they have to on their taxes, and the assessor’s office, although they don’t set the taxes, they just make sure that you only pay for your fair share. Another reason I’m running is because I’ve noticed that there are some items that are constantly being fought over, like the nightly rentals, in the area in some of the businesses. We don’t have a clear policy on what we’re doing ... one person comes in and claims one thing and another person another thing. We need a clear policy so we don’t have discrepancies, so that everyone is on a level playing field.”
Wieneke: “I enjoy serving the county. I was never a public servant before I moved down to Missouri. I enjoy helping the people, and I’m running for this office because I have experience in the office that I believe would help the county. My background is with computer sciences and numbers. I’m a numbers person. I feel that I can assess fairly, with some additional detailed items. Some are in place, but I can also add to that.”
Is there a particular issue that you would like to address if elected?
Chapman: “I’m concerned, first of all, for the employees of the office themselves. The staff. We had this pandemic come through, and from what I have understood, everyone was required to come into the office. Which if you’ve got a dozen people in an office, you’ve surely got some people who are worried and have families who are concerned about being in a small space with a lot of people. I would like to think I could bring some new ideas in. Like I said, new technology to where some people could work from home or because we’re sending so many people out in trucks to actual properties to assess them putting protocols in to let people know when the assessor’s staff is going to be in their area. Also be able to put the date in on a tablet and just upload that tablet at the office, so that everyone doesn’t have to be int he same small space at the same time.”
Wieneke: “I would just like to remain in compliance with the state, because they do help to bring dollars to our county, the funding part of our office. By doing that and staying compliant, I would bring more accuracy to the assessment process.”
Is there anything else about your campaign or platform that you’d like voters to be aware of?
Chapman: “I want them to know that I’m loyal to Taney County. I am from here and I’m also loyal to the businesses of Taney County because again because I have businesses here in Taney County. I’m not a government official whose been sitting behind a desk for years and does not have that experience. Nobody likes a surprise and when you get your paperwork from the assessor you want to know what you’re going to get. You want to know what your evaluation is going to be and that it doesn’t fluctuate in a big way every year and that’s important for the schools, the ambulance district and to all of these entities that survive on increments of taxes. They also have to budget based on what the assessor values. For those things to fluctuate, there’s no reason for it.”
Wieneke: “I am involved in legislation that does effect the assessment of property. I’ve attended the legislative affair meetings and keep informed with the legislation that is presented and would effect the assessment process.”
