A Branson police officer was honored by being awarded the LAGERS 2020 Local Government Hero Award.
Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan was chosen for the award out of 23 nominees across the state of Missouri who embody the values and dedication it takes to be the best in their fields, working as a public servant every day to make their communities better, according to a press release from the city of Branson.
“While the nomination for the LAGERS 2020 Local Government Hero took me by surprise, I am honored and humbled to be placed in the same group as the other 23 nominees throughout the state who exhibit the values and dedication for the community they serve,” said Donathan. “It is my privilege to represent the city of Branson and the wonderful community we have here. This award renews and affirms my commitment to serving the community of Branson with the integrity, respect, and accountability it deserves.”
The LAGERS 2020 Local Government Hero Award was created to celebrate local government service in Missouri communities and is given to people who exemplify the LAGERS values of dedication, respect, teamwork, integrity, excellence, communication and accountability.
“Officer Donathan embodies all this award symbolizes. He is a consummate professional and strives to make a difference every day in the Branson community with a servant’s heart,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews, in the release. “This is a great honor for Officer Donathan but it really speaks to the level of professionalism and dedication all City of Branson employees have toward our residents and visitors.”
Along with the award Donathan was given a $1,000 donation to his favorite charity, to which he picked the Branson S.T.E.P. (Summer Teen Engagement Program).
Donathan was honored at the Oct. 30 awards ceremony luncheon at the LAGERS annual meeting held Oct. 29-30 at the Lake of the Ozarks’ Margaritaville Lake Resort.
Check out the LAGERS video to learn more about Office Donathan at https://vimeo.com/472286246
