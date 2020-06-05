Jerry Redfern, a graduate of Forsyth and a well-known Ozarks community leader, has died at the age of 84.
Redfern graduated from Forsyth High School in 1953 and went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in music from Drury College in 1957.
While in college, Redfern performed with L.D. Keller and the Promenaders on the nationally televised Ozark Jubilee, and he traveled with them and country stars such as Gene Autry and Red Foley all over the U.S. and Canada.
In 1961 Redfern received his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
He served as the law clerk to Judge Randall Webber of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri before joining Neale, Newman, Bradshaw and Freeman law firm (currently The Law Firm of Neale & Newman) in 1962, where he spent his entire legal career.
Redfern went on to become the manager for the Musgrave Foundation, the Roy W. Slusher Foundations, the Heuer Foundation and he directed the David D. Lewis Trust.
“Jerry was beloved by the nonprofit community due to his generous personality, his warmth, and his humble spirit. I am grateful to have known him as a colleague, and a friend. A bright light has gone out in our community and region, but his legacy will last for many years to come,” said Community Foundation of the Ozarks President Brian Fogle.
Under the guidance of Redfern, millions of grant dollars were distributed from these foundations to support hundreds of different agencies, in addition to tens of thousands of dollars awarded in scholarship money.
Foundation funds were also used for the construction of public spaces such as the Musgrave Foundation’s Max Jahn Depot in Grant Beach Park, Springfield, and the Slusher Foundation’s Fishing with Charlie Campbell permanent exhibit at the White River Valley Historical Society Museum in Forsyth.
College of the Ozarks issued the following statement:
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Jerry Redfern. He was a long-time friend of College of the Ozarks. We appreciated his special interest in Camp Lookout, as many of us share his passion for helping kids in needs. Over the years, he facilitated a significant amount of support for Hard Work U.
“We are grateful for his support for our mission. The College sends our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time.”
Former Springfield mayor Tom Carlson said, “My life has been shaped by the good people I have come to know, and Jerry was at the top of the list. No matter what the situation, he always found a way to do the right thing.”
Redfern served as past president of the Developmental Center of the Ozarks (the Cerebral Palsy Center), past president of the Board of Legal Aid, past president of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association and as past president of the Springfield Park Board and a former United Way campaign chairman.
Redfern received the Tom Cochran Community Service Award and the Pro Bono Publico Award from the Missouri Bar, the Distinguished Attorney Award from the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, the Pro Bono Award from the Legal Aid of Southwest Missouri and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Drury University.
Redfern also served as an elder, deacon, and trustee of the Presbyterian Church. Redfern lived in Springfield with his wife, Spencer, who brought great joy into his life.
He had known her since his days as a student at Drury College, where he met his first wife, Jeanne, to whom he was married for more than 50 years, and who died in 2012.
Redfern died on June 3, 2020. Information on the life of Jerry Redfern was provided by the Musgrave Foundation.
