The Taney County Health Departments announced the county’s 16th case of COVID-19 on June 12.
In a press release, health department officials reported the newly confirmed case is not related to any other previous cases of COVID-19 and is considered to be community spread. All close contacts of this case have been notified and will be told to quarantine at home.
The following locations have been identified as places the individual visited in the county.
On Monday June, 8, the case visited the Branson Post Office for five to 10 minutes unmasked. On Tuesday June 9, the case was at the State of the Ozarks Farmer’s Market in Hollister from Noon to 7 p.m. unmasked. On Wednesday, June 10, the individual visited the Branson Hills Pkwy and the Branson Post Office, both during the mid-morning and unmasked.
Anyone who visited these locations on the corresponding dates are encouraged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Potential symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
If you do begin to experience symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. For additional information visit taneycohealth.org.
