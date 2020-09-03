Due to COVID-19 exposure, Kirbyville Middle School will have no in-school classes through Sept. 16.
According to Superintendent Carless Osbourn, the school was notified by the Taney County Health Department that an individual at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“Those who were in close contact with the individual will be notified of their possible exposure by officials from the Taney County Health Department,” Osbourn said in an email. “The Taney County Health Department did quarantine students in grades 6, 7, and 8 from September 3-16.”
He said the students and teachers in those grades will transition to an online education.
During the two weeks, the district will be able to send meals to students if they get any requests, according to Osbourn.
He also said the district “will do what we can to prevent the spread of the virus,” while also being dedicated to educating students.
“We are equally committed to the education of our students,” he added. “We have implemented teaching methods and strategies which allow teachers to smoothly transition from seated instruction to virtual instruction. We believe this school year will pose unique challenges for all school districts. We are committed to meeting those challenges with best practices that preserve the integrity of our educational system.”
At least some students have had to miss days at several area school districts, either because of positive COVID tests, or because of exposure to individuals who have tested positive. As far as the Branson Tri-Lakes News is aware, this is the first Tri-Lakes area school building in which all students have had to switch temporarily to online learning because of COVID-19.
