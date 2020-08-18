Following the 2020 Labor Day holiday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin a bridge deck replacement project on the Table Rock Lake Bridge in Cape Fair.
In a press release, MoDOT officials announced, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, drivers can begin to expect one-lane traffic across the bridge during daytime hours, with temporary traffic signals regulating traffic flow. During the nighttime hours, the bridge will be closed to all traffic. The work hours are 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The bridge, which was built in 1957, carries Missouri 76 traffic over Table Rock Lake. During the bridge closings, a signed detour will be in place using Missouris 173, 248 and 413. The signed detour is approximately 21 miles long, according to the release.
For the project, contractor crews will use a process to saw the bridge deck in sections and prep it for removal during daytime hours. At night, the sections will be removed and then replaced with new concrete sections, the release stated.
The project has been scheduled for completion by Dec. 31, 2020. The work is being conducted during the fall and winter months, outside the tourist season, to help lessen the impact to the community. MoDOT has also worked with the school districts in the area to attempt to limit impacts to school buses by doing the work as much as possible outside of school hours, stated the release.
The estimated total project cost is $2.4 million and the prime contractor is Lehman Construction out of California, Mo, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.