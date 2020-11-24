A list of legislative priorities have been identified by the Branson city administrator and the various city departments for the 2021 session of the Missouri General Assembly.
According to a staff report from the city, the goal for the city of Branson’s 2021 legislative priorities is to “provide our lobbyist a short list of distinct priorities to work towards.”
The 2021 legislative priorities were presented to the Board of Aldermen at a Study Session on Nov. 19.
According to the report, the city of Branson contracts with Capital Solutions Consulting (CSC) to provide professional state lobby services on behalf of the city.
Their primary purpose is “to secure sponsorship of Branson’s legislative priorities and help champion them through the state legislature.”
“What we’re doing today is giving you an overview of what city staff believes should be the legislative priorities that we should champion in the next legislative session,” said city of Branson Attorney Chris Lebeck. “Kind of as a backdrop to this, what happened leading up to this is we put it out to all the directors and their respective departments: what things do we think as a city should we be looking at next year? And that’s ultimately what you’re going to see here today. These are the legislative priorities that we came up with, that we thought were important to help move the city forward.”
The Branson area now has two new representatives in the Senate and House for the coming up session. Representative elect Brian Seitz is going to be representing the 156th district in the House and Mike Moon (a former representative from a district that did not include Branson) is now the new senator for the 29th district.
The presented 2021 legislative priorities:
Priority No. 1 : close the ticket reseller loophole for tourism tax so taxes are collected on the price paid on an admission ticket regardless of who brokers the tax.
Priority No. 2 : internet sales/use tax for all online sales set at the sales tax rate at the location of the customer and require the Missouri Department of Revenue to remit those amounts to the local jurisdictions.
Priority No. 3 : the passage and adoption of statewide building codes to establish minimum standards which will increase the safety and integrity of structures, thereby reducing deaths, injuries and property damage of those properties developed in the county and late annexed into the city.
Priority No. 4 : the establishment of statewide contractor licensing to establish certain criteria to prove reasonable competency in specific building trades (i.e. electrical, mechanical and plumbing).
Priority No. 5 : modify provisions of Chapter 79 of the Missouri Revised Statutes to utilize gender neutral methods to describe a member of a city legislative body.
Priority No. 6 : allow police, fire and EMS personnel to buy into Medicare at age 50 with 25-30 years of active duty public safety municipal service.
Priority No. 7 : provide mental health liaison support for municipal law enforcement to better manage mental health calls for service.
Priority No. 8 : establish statutory framework for bond and bail for repeat and violent offenders.
Priority No. 9 : recognize PTSD as a duty related injury for first responders.
Priority No. 10 : establishment of statewide presumptive cancer initiative to promote and protect the health and wellness of firefighters.
Priority No. 11 : tighten requirements of Worker’s Compensation and Unemployment insurance to further combat fraud.
To see the detailed list of 2021 legislative priorities, visit bransonmo.gov; Click on ‘Government’, click on ‘Agendas and Meetings’ and use the Board of Aldermen drop down menu to find the agenda for the Nov. 19 Study Session.
To watch the entire presentation, visit the city of Branson’s YouTube page, ‘CityofBranson’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.