Elevate Branson’s new sensory room is officially open.
According to a press release form Elevate Branson, Elevate Branson is home to the only sensory room available to the public in the area. It provides children with special needs a sense of calmness and comfort while they learn to self-regulate their behaviors and improve their focus.
“All kids (benefit from the sensory room) but especially children with special needs,” said Elevate Branson’s Kids Director, Cathy Brown. “It is set-up for them to have access to appropriate sensory stimulation for their bodies. It helps them improve their visual, their auditory and does tactical processing, as well as working on fine and gross motor skills.
“It’s truly a room to get a child calm and comfort. Whether it’s the spinning board or the magnetic chalkboard, it’s just to hopefully improve their focus and just to work on fine and gross motor skills, too.”
According to the release, in the sensory room, children with special needs gain access to appropriate sensory stimulation, and their bodies then learn how to respond appropriately to the stimulation.
Activities in the sensory room include:
–Large air waves machine
–Large light bright
–Large magnetic / chalkboard
–Spinning board
–Trampoline
–Theraputty / play dough
–Spinners
–Fidget toys
–Weighted items
–Games
–Several manipulatives to play with, including ocean, dinosaurs, ice cream shop, cars, camping, space, etc.
“So, we have a lot of items in the room,” said Brown. “We have a large air waves machine that the kids have to work together as a team, we have a big light bright board that they can really work on some fine and gross motor skills. I mean, that light bright board, it’s a wooden board with big holes, they’re like large glass tubes that they have to pull in and out of the board to make their design. It’s really, really cool.
“It’s a fun room to use, there’s all kinds of manipulatives and just all kinds of different toys and things in there, from play dough, to Theraputty, to the chalkboard. A lot of our kids that we support, they live in extended stay hotels, so their playground is their parking lot and just the excess to the different things in that room nine times out of 10 they don’t have availability to that in their hotel room. So, they can come here, they can explore.”
The time kids spend in the sensory room helps improve visual, auditory, tactical processing, fine and gross motor skills, “which will allow them success in a learning environment,” according to the release.
“We just recently opened in conjunction with our coffee shop (Cedar Creek Coffee & Creations),” said Brown. “Of course we’re not going to reach a whole lot of school aged kids, but (we’re) hoping to reach some of those younger kids that are at home with parents that if mom or dad, grandma or whoever can come in, have a cup of coffee, visit with friends and the coffee shop, then their kids can come hang with me in the sensory room.”
According to Cedar Creek Coffee & Creations’ Facebook page, they are open Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. As well as Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Although the sensory room is open to the public, Brown is asking those who wish to utilize it to please call to make a reservation to help better the experience for each child and to help with the potential spread of COVID-19.
“We’re asking for people just to call me to make a reservation,” said Brown. “I’m always here on Wednesday mornings and Thursday mornings, during the coffee shop times, but Fridays are my day off. The room is still open, but we do ask for reservations because, by no means, if you have a kid with special needs, do you want 20 of those kids in that room. It’s more of, kind of a quiet time to de-stress and for calming, verses getting a child stimulated.
“It’s also available even a little bit later on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The other days of the week, we ask that the community at large call for a reservation so we’re not having all kinds of people in that room, also because of COVID and so we can clean in between guests.”
To schedule a reservation or for more information, contact Cathy Brown at Elevate Branson by emailing Cathy.Brown@ElevateBranson.org or by calling 417.335.9915, option 7.
Visit ElevateBranson.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.