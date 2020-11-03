The 2021 April Municipal Election will include a vote for the Mayor of Branson.
As of now, the election could possibly see a competitive race for the seat.
Those who have already publicly announced their interest for the seat are current Mayor Edd Akers, former Mayor Karen Best and Marshall Howden.
Both Best and Howden ran against Akers for Mayor in the 2019 Municipal Election.
At the end of the Oct. 27 Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Akers announced that he intends to file for a second term come time for official candidate filings for the April 2021 election.
“City elections are in April, we’ll have the Tourism Tax, aldermen from Ward l, ll and lll will all be elected as well as the Mayor position,” said Akers at the meeting. “I'll file in January and my intent is to ask the Branson citizens to support me for a second term by filing in January for the position of Mayor for reelection.”
Best released a press release on Oct. 19 stating her intent to run for the Mayor of Branson in April 2021.
“I was very blessed to serve as mayor for two terms in the city of Branson,” said Best to the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “After losing the election in 2019 I was contacted by several individuals to consider running for mayor in 2021. After much consideration I decided to run again in 2021. I love this community, I love the people in this community and want to see it continue to prosper.
“2020 was a very difficult year for many people in our community with the shutdown from COVID. I believe I am one of the strongest pro-business candidates that you will find in the area that will fight at the state and federal level for funding to help those who have been negatively impacted by the shutdown. I think that’s going to be one of the biggest issues for our community. That and reducing crime and I’ve worked very hard over the two terms in office to work to get our first responders the items needed to help bring the crime statistics down in our community.”
Howden, a long-time mayor and alderman hopeful is planning to continue his fight to become an elected official who serves the people.
“I am running for Mayor to be a voice of the people,” said Howden to the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I believe City Hall has lost focus on the citizen’s interests and my campaign will be built upon that constitutional perspective that elected officials answer to the taxpayers. Over the past two Mayoral Administrations in Branson we have seen the problem of crime persist and be a scourge on our community. I am running to be a tough on Crime leader and if elected I intend to create a Mayor’s commission on crime to assist our heroes in blue. Budget Responsibility, Economic Growth in Tourism & Prioritizing Public Safety are the pillars of my campaign and I ask for the citizens vote and trust in April.”
According to the 2021 Missouri Election Calendar, the first day for official candidate filing for the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election Day is Dec. 15, 2020 and the last day is Jan. 19, 2021.
