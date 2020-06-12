At the regular Branson Board of Alderman meeting on June 9, the city of Branson recognized the outgoing board members, including Brian Clonts and Rick Castillon.
The three aldermen that were voted on by the citizens in the June 2 municipal election took their oaths of office for their two year terms. The aldermen sworn in were Bill Skains, Jeff Seay and Jamie Whiteis.
The Board also voted on which alderman would become the acting president of the board.
Both Aldermen Bob Simmons and Larry Milton were nominated. After a vote from the aldermen Bob Simmons was selected with a vote of 4-2.
